The command gave the assurance in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ibadan by the states Police Public Relation Officer, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi.

Fadeyi, who said the command was continuously reviewing the threats and challenges, urged the people of the state to have confidence in the police and other security agencies in the state.

The spokesperson called on the electorate to turn out to cast their vote without fear during the Presidential and National Assembly election slated for Saturday and the governorship and State House of Assembly polls slated for March 9.

The State Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, wishes to assure of a hitch-free voting exercise on Saturday.

The Oyo State Police Command wishes to reiterate the need for all and sundry to refrain from engaging in any act that may cause breach of peace before, during and after the elections.

Any aggrieved party or parties on any issue are advised to seek redress in a court of law, Fadeyi said.

He urged the people of the state to give genuine, useful and credible information to the command by calling the dedicated control lines on 080811768614 and 07055495413.