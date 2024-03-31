ADVERTISEMENT
Oyetola’s aide says Aregbesola may not survive political feud in Osun

Bayo Wahab

Omipidan said Aregbesola would not be able to withstand the brewing feud if he continues his recent political activities in the state.

Rauf Aregbesola and Gboyega Oyetola [Punch]
In an article published on Friday, March 29, 2024, via his Facebook account, Omipidan said some members of the IleriOluwa faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, will “square up with Aregbesola when the time comes.”

The spokesperson to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy said Aregbesola would not be able to withstand the feud if he continues his recent political activities in the state.

Omipidan said, “But one thing Aregbesola must know is that an average Osun APC faithful only appears to be waiting for the appropriate time to square up with him. When the time comes, the former governor may not be able to withstand the onslaught.”

In the article titled, “What does Aregbesola want from Oyetola,” Omipidan said Aregbesola mismanaged his relationship with President Bola Tinubu and attempted to play God.

He added that if Aregbesola continued his “political war against the party and persons that brought him to political reckoning,” he may not survive it.

The seed of conflict between Aregbesola and Oyetola was reportedly planted when Tinubu allegedly imposed the latter on the former as his Chief of Staff during his administration in Osun State.

Aregbesola was said to have considered one of his allies for the position but he reluctantly accepted Tinubu’s choice and ‘managed’ to work with Oyetola for eight years.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

