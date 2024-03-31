Oyetola’s aide says Aregbesola may not survive political feud in Osun

In an article published on Friday, March 29, 2024, via his Facebook account, Omipidan said some members of the IleriOluwa faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, will “square up with Aregbesola when the time comes.”

The spokesperson to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy said Aregbesola would not be able to withstand the feud if he continues his recent political activities in the state.

Omipidan said, “But one thing Aregbesola must know is that an average Osun APC faithful only appears to be waiting for the appropriate time to square up with him. When the time comes, the former governor may not be able to withstand the onslaught.”

In the article titled, “What does Aregbesola want from Oyetola,” Omipidan said Aregbesola mismanaged his relationship with President Bola Tinubu and attempted to play God.

He added that if Aregbesola continued his “political war against the party and persons that brought him to political reckoning,” he may not survive it.

The seed of conflict between Aregbesola and Oyetola was reportedly planted when Tinubu allegedly imposed the latter on the former as his Chief of Staff during his administration in Osun State.