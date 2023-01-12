Orji Kalu believes Tinubu’s bala blu gaffe was created by internet users

Tinubu’s recent gaffes at his presidential campaigns have raised concern about his health as many Nigerians keep up the argument that the former Governor of Lagos State is not physically fit to run for the 2023 presidency.

But Kalu said the presidential candidate does not have any health problems.

The former Governor of Abia State said this on Political Paradigm, a recorded programme on Channels Television.

“His (Tinubu’s) health is very stable. No man above 40 is not sick. There is not one, no Nigerian above 40 that is not sick,” Kalu said.

Kalu said it’s not true that the APC presidential candidate recently sounded incoherent on campaign grounds, adding that the unclear statements attributed to Tinubu were forged internet users.

“These are things you people go to form. You go to use the internet and all the rest of them to do it”, he said.

He added that even though he was not at the campaign ground where Tinubu suffered the baba blue gaffe, he won’t believe anyone saying the ruling party’s presidential candidate made the statement.

Meanwhile, Tinubu has repeatedly dismissed the claim that he is not fit to run for the office of the president.

In an interview he recently granted Freedom Radio, while on lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia, the APC Presidential candidate described the claim that he is not physically fit to rule Nigeria as fake news.