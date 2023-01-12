ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Orji Kalu believes Tinubu’s bala blu gaffe was created by internet users

Bayo Wahab

Kalu said it’s not true that the APC presidential candidate recently sounded incoherent on campaign grounds.

Former Abia governor, Orji Uzo Kalu and former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (TheSun)
Former Abia governor, Orji Uzo Kalu and former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (TheSun)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Tinubu’s recent gaffes at his presidential campaigns have raised concern about his health as many Nigerians keep up the argument that the former Governor of Lagos State is not physically fit to run for the 2023 presidency.

But Kalu said the presidential candidate does not have any health problems.

The former Governor of Abia State said this on Political Paradigm, a recorded programme on Channels Television.

His (Tinubu’s) health is very stable. No man above 40 is not sick. There is not one, no Nigerian above 40 that is not sick,” Kalu said.

Kalu said it’s not true that the APC presidential candidate recently sounded incoherent on campaign grounds, adding that the unclear statements attributed to Tinubu were forged internet users.

“These are things you people go to form. You go to use the internet and all the rest of them to do it”, he said.

He added that even though he was not at the campaign ground where Tinubu suffered the baba blue gaffe, he won’t believe anyone saying the ruling party’s presidential candidate made the statement.

Meanwhile, Tinubu has repeatedly dismissed the claim that he is not fit to run for the office of the president.

In an interview he recently granted Freedom Radio, while on lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia, the APC Presidential candidate described the claim that he is not physically fit to rule Nigeria as fake news.

He said those making such insinuations about him have nothing else to say but lies and rubbish.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria makes N1.8b from sale of forfeited assets – Malami

Nigeria makes N1.8b from sale of forfeited assets – Malami

Immigration announces 2023 recruitment exercise, how to Apply

Immigration announces 2023 recruitment exercise, how to Apply

Orji Kalu believes Tinubu’s bala blu gaffe was created by internet users

Orji Kalu believes Tinubu’s bala blu gaffe was created by internet users

EFCC comments on arrest of Doyin Okupe

EFCC comments on arrest of Doyin Okupe

BREAKING: Doyin Okupe arrested by error, leaves EFCC office

BREAKING: Doyin Okupe arrested by error, leaves EFCC office

Kwara poll: Court dismisses PDP suit seeking Gov. Abdulrazaq, APC’s disqualification

Kwara poll: Court dismisses PDP suit seeking Gov. Abdulrazaq, APC’s disqualification

Tinubu will beat Atiku, Obi in February poll – Danbazau

Tinubu will beat Atiku, Obi in February poll – Danbazau

Apapa customs breaks revenue record, rakes in N1.02trn

Apapa customs breaks revenue record, rakes in N1.02trn

Who can best eradicate poverty in Nigeria? [Editor's Comment]

Who can best eradicate poverty in Nigeria? [Editor's Comment]

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

Peter Obi claps back at Tinubu, replies ‘Mr Stingy’ comment

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

PDP Crisis: Ayu breaks silence on fresh meeting with Wike

Orji Uzor Kalu [Vanguard]

Peter Obi, Kwankwaso lowkey working for Tinubu – Orji Kalu

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and President Muhammadu Buhari during the inauguration of the party's campaign in Jos in November 2022. (ThisDay)

Why Buhari chose 10 states to join Tinubu’s campaign