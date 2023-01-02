ADVERTISEMENT
It’s fake news — Tinubu dismisses talks about his health

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu says he has all it takes to be the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). (Punch)
He said those making such insinuations about him have nothing else to say but lies and rubbish.

Tinubu spoke in an exclusive interview with Freedom Radio, while on lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking about the physical activities he participated in as part of the rituals of the lesser hajj, the former Governor of Lagos said an ill person cannot finish observing seven trips between Safa and Marwa and the circumambulation of the Ka’aba.

He said, “I told you where I am now. I just finished performing the Umrah. I did the seven rounds of tawaf, I did the seven trips between Safa and Marwa by myself. Can a sick person do that? That is stale news, my brother. People who are making those insinuations have nothing else to say but lies and rubbish.

“Yes, I am here in Saudi Arabia. It is a personal trip. It is a trip for spiritual rebirth. I like coming to perform the Umrah every now and then. It is an opportunity to connect with Almighty Allah, Lam ya lid wa lam yulad. We need his guidance. Nigeria is in need of prayers, and that is why we are here praying for our country, self and society,”

On the claim that he’s been boycotting interviews, Tinubu said he has instead been engaging people directly and indirectly.

He said, “What do you mean? Are we not having interviews now? I just finished talking to people through town-hall meetings and speaking directly to people. Those saying that are losers, and they will lose.

“I have moved around, spoken on different platforms, and stood for hours to address different audiences. Before, they said I could not walk; they said I could not stand. They were shamed. Since the campaign started, I have marshalled more original ideas than anyone else.

“I have demonstrated knowledge, experience and a great capacity to be on top of issues in the country. And this job is about ideas and issues regarding the leadership of our country”.

The presidential candidate emphasised that he has all it takes to be the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The former governor also urged Nigerians to look at his background as well as his previous assignments and cast their votes for him in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
