ADVERTISEMENT
Ohanaeze Ndigbo withholds congratulation for Tinubu

Ima Elijah

Ohanaeze's national Vice President, explained that they cannot do so until the court process has concluded.

Damian Okeke-Ogene, Ohanaeze's national Vice President, explained that they cannot do so until the court process has concluded.

It should be recalled that Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have both approached the tribunal, disputing Tinubu's declaration as the winner of the February 25 general election.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Okeke-Ogene expressed, "Ohanaeze is not in a hurry to recognise Tinubu as the President-elect because any house built on a faulty foundation is bound to collapse."

He further added, "We believe that the process of the 2023 presidential election is still ongoing. The voting has been completed, and the court has taken over. Until the outcome of the court process is known, we cannot take a stance on the 2023 election."

Ohanaeze Ndigbo is an organisation that represents the political, cultural, and social interests of the Igbo people in Nigeria. It is notable for advocating for the protection and advancement of the Igbo people's rights and interests.

ADVERTISEMENT

