No need to japa when I become President – Peter Obi

Peter Obi's promise: He promised to implement policies that would secure the future of young citizens.

Obi made the pledge on Thursday, January 05, 2022, at the party’s campaign rally in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti capital.

What Obi said: The former Anambra State governor vowed to end poverty, corruption and insecurity.

Obi said he would pay attention to unemployment to ensure graduates get paid jobs.

“My administration will move this country from consumption to production

“Our youths will be properly taken care of and will no longer be travelling out for greener pastures”, he added.

Afe Babalola endorses Peter Obi: Founder and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) has said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP), Mr Peter Obi is the most qualified person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Babalola, who will mark 60 years of his call to Bar as a lawyer this year said he and Obi share a common passion in their love for quality education.

Obi's manifesto on education: Revamping the education system through a well-designed private corporation participation funding if elected president in 2023, as contained in the manifesto of Peter Obi (PO), is eliciting confidence among stakeholders in the education sector.