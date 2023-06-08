The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

75 senators-elect want Akpabio to emerge as Senate President  — Ndume

Bayo Wahab

According to Ndume, talks are ongoing to convince other senators, who are interested in contesting against Akpabio.

Godswill Akpabio,[Punch]
Godswill Akpabio,[Punch]

Recommended articles

Ahead of the June 13 election of the National Assembly presiding officers, aspirants contesting for the seat of the senate president have intensified mobilisation for the contest.

Former Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, who was recently endorsed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of the main contenders for the seat.

Speaking on Channels TV on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, Ndume, who is the Director-General of Akpabio-Barau Campaign (ABC) said, Akpabio may even turn out as the consensus candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, talks are ongoing to convince other senators, who are interested in contesting against him.

Explaining why the APC endorsed Akpabio, Ndume said, “It is about justice; it is about equity; it is about the constitution. It is about doing what is right and standing for what is just for this country.

“This country belongs to all of us. We all know what has played out in this country that led to the emergence of the president being a Muslim, the vice president being a Muslim. There is a need to balance the equation.

He further explained that section 14 of the Nigerian Constitution clarifies that the country should not be run in a way that would make any part of the country feel maginalised.

“Section 14 of the constitution is clear on this. That section says that the country should be run in such a way that no tribe, religion, section of the country will feel marginalised. So, the natural thing to do is to get somebody from the South and particularly from the South-South. And that person happens to be Akpabio”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explaining his reasons for supporting Akpabio, Ndume said, “he is a senior ranking Senator from the south-south region, and he has the experience”.

“As I am speaking to you, I have 75 senators that have signed the candidature of Senator Akpabio as the next Senate President”.

He maintained that the campaign for Akpabio is not about the former governor of Akwa-Ibom state but about equity and justice.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

75 senators-elect want Akpabio to emerge as Senate President  — Ndume

75 senators-elect want Akpabio to emerge as Senate President  — Ndume

Tinubu gets governors' backing on subsidy removal, other policies

Tinubu gets governors' backing on subsidy removal, other policies

Yahaya Bello inaugurates committee for establishment of another university in Kogi

Yahaya Bello inaugurates committee for establishment of another university in Kogi

OAU debunks rumour of lecturer stealing phone in exam hall

OAU debunks rumour of lecturer stealing phone in exam hall

Work on palliatives for subsidy removal, Tinubu tells Shettima-led NEC

Work on palliatives for subsidy removal, Tinubu tells Shettima-led NEC

Oil marketers declare support for subsidy removal after meeting with Tinubu

Oil marketers declare support for subsidy removal after meeting with Tinubu

Aregbesola apologises to Oyetola, thanks Tinubu for his political achievements

Aregbesola apologises to Oyetola, thanks Tinubu for his political achievements

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors

Obi, Labour Party tender more documents in evidence against Tinubu's victory

Obi, Labour Party tender more documents in evidence against Tinubu's victory

Pulse Sports

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Femi Gbajabiamila. [Twitter:FemiGbajabiamila]

BREAKING: Tinubu confirms Gbajabiamila as chief-of staff

Former Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed appointed managing partner of international lobbying firm

(Left) Nasir El-Rufai. (Middle) Jewel Pam, Uba Sani (Right)

Uba Sani appoints 29-year-old Jewel Tok Pam as SSA

Peter Obi [Channels TV]

Peter Obi tenders more evidence in Presidential Election Tribunal