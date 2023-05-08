The sports category has moved to a new website.
APC announces zoning of NASS leadership, endorses Akpabio, Abass

Bayo Wahab

Akpabio and Abass are endorsed as Senate President and Speaker of the House of Reps respectively.

Former Akwa Ibom Governor, Godswill Akpabio. [Punch]
The party announced this in a statement on Monday, May 8, 2023.

The party also endorsed Tajudeen Abass as the next Speaker of House of Representatives in the upcoming 10th National Assembly.

https://twitter.com/OfficialAPCNg/status/1655618089482956807

The statement signed by, Felix Morka, the APC spokesperson reads, “The national working committee of the APC met today, Monday, May 8, 2023, to consider reports of consultations and meetings held with the president-elect, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, other party leaders and stakeholders on zoning arrangements for 10th national assembly leadership positions.

“The NWC noted with respect to the outcome of the meetings held between the president-elect and the leadership of the NWC.

“The NWC called for further and better consultation with necessary stakeholders in order to assure the support of the aspirants to the national assembly leadership positions and members of the party nationwide.”

Senate:

1. Senate President – South-South – Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa-lbom).

2. Deputy Senate President – North West-Senator Barau Jubrin (Kano).

House of Representatives:

3. Speaker, House of Representatives – North West – Hon. Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna).

4. Deputy Speaker – South East-Hon. Ben Kalu (Abia)

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.

