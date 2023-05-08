APC announces zoning of NASS leadership, endorses Akpabio, Abass

The party announced this in a statement on Monday, May 8, 2023.

The party also endorsed Tajudeen Abass as the next Speaker of House of Representatives in the upcoming 10th National Assembly.

The statement signed by, Felix Morka, the APC spokesperson reads, “The national working committee of the APC met today, Monday, May 8, 2023, to consider reports of consultations and meetings held with the president-elect, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, other party leaders and stakeholders on zoning arrangements for 10th national assembly leadership positions.

“The NWC noted with respect to the outcome of the meetings held between the president-elect and the leadership of the NWC.

“The NWC called for further and better consultation with necessary stakeholders in order to assure the support of the aspirants to the national assembly leadership positions and members of the party nationwide.”

Here's the full list of nominated members and their zones:

Senate:

1. Senate President – South-South – Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa-lbom).

2. Deputy Senate President – North West-Senator Barau Jubrin (Kano).

House of Representatives:

3. Speaker, House of Representatives – North West – Hon. Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna).

