Kwankwaso is a liability to NNPP, says newly elected party Vice Chairman

Ima Elijah

The NNPP chieftain vehemently asserted that Kwankwaso's meeting with Tinubu shortly before the presidential election.

Wasiu Ajirotutu and Rabiu Kwankwaso
Wasiu Ajirotutu and Rabiu Kwankwaso

Ajirotutu assumed the role of NNPP's South West Chairman, following the decision by the Board of Trustees (BoT) to remove the Kwakwasya faction of the National Working Committee and suspend the former Kano governor for a period of six months.

Speaking in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, last Friday, September 01, Ajirotutu alleged that Kwankwaso had exploited the party's reputation by engaging in associations with other political parties and their candidates in pursuit of personal gain.

Ajirotutu's statement included the following remarks:

"Kwankwaso cajoled us as if he was contesting for the presidency, whereas he was a pretender and not a contender. It's regrettable that the same Kwankwaso is now accusing our founder, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, of engaging in anti-party activities."

Ajirotutu went on to challenge the former presidential candidate, asking him to deny meeting with the then standard bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, just four days before the election.

The NNPP chieftain vehemently asserted that Kwankwaso's meeting with Tinubu shortly before the presidential election constituted a severe breach of party loyalty and trust.

Ajirotutu emphasised that the decision by the BoT to suspend Kwankwaso was consistent with the party's core values and principles of maintaining discipline within its ranks.

Furthermore, he reassured NNPP members in the South West region that he would actively involve them in all party activities.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

