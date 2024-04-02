JAMB announces crackdown on fake a-level results, 1,665 uncovered during DE registration in BUK, others

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, revealed these findings during a meeting with the leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Colleges of Education Students in Abuja on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

As quoted by Punch, Oloyede said, “Out of this figure, 397 were from Colleges of Education, 453 were university diplomas, and the rest were other A’level certificates.

“It should be of grave concern if no one respects the certificate one is holding; hence, there is a need to safeguard the integrity of A’level certificates that are used to secure admission through measures that would stand the test of time.”

The registrar noted that previously when a candidate sought admission through DE, the board would request that awarding institutions conduct screening and due diligence.

BUK implicated in JAMB"s findings

However, recent findings at Bayero University, Kano, were alarming: out of 148 DE applications, only six certificates were authentic.

This revelation shocked JAMB, leading to a meeting of key stakeholders to address the issue and devise strategies to tackle such fraudulent practices.

He proposed implementing several measures, including forming an A-level result verification task force and establishing a common platform for verifying A-level results and certificates.

This platform, he assured, is efficient, taking only five minutes to verify each certificate.

Emphasising the importance of this process, he announced a "No verification, No admission" policy.

Highlighting 15 institutions that have yet to respond to verification requests adequately, he stated that these institutions, with over 20 unverified candidates, must pre-verify applicants before they can complete their Direct Entry (DE) registration.

Candidates can now register while the schools verify them in the background.