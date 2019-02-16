The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Malam Garba Madami, was seen at the CBN to ensure safe return of the materials.

The materials were earlier distributed across the state for the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly polls on Feb. 16. Madami, who declined inquiries from newsmen, however arrived the CBN at exactly 1.30 p.m and ordered the vehicles to move into the bank for safe keeping of the sensitive materials.

The materials were received from six local government areas of Moro, Ilorin West, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, Asa and Ekiti.

The INEC office located at Ipata Oloje was beehive of activities as vehicles were seen loading the sensitive election materials.

NAN gathered that the sensitive materials from the remaining 10 local government areas were still being awaited as at press time.

Meanwhile, Mr Dare Bankole, the Peoples Democratic Partys (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-ero federal constituency of Kwara said the postponement would allow the party to return to the drawing board.

As it is now, we have to re-strategise, you know this is not the first time an election would be postponed in the country; we have no problem because it will be in our favour, according to him.

Bankole expressed optimism that the election would still go the way of his party, adding that the PDP in his constituency was not perturbed.

He stated that his party had done the right thing to emerge victorious at the poll, stating that his party will not rest on its oars to ensure victory on Feb. 23 On his part, Rep. Abdul-raheem Olawuyi (APC-Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-ero) and APCs candidate for the poll, described the postponement as a rude shock.

However, he said that the APC was in high spirit to emerge victorious at the poll before the electoral umpire made the announcement, stressing that it will make the party to close loose end.

Olawuyi assured that the party would remain undeterred and unwavering in its quest to get the mandate of the electorate on Feb. 23 and March 9.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, announced late Friday (Feb. 16) that operational and logistic challenges forced the commission to shift the polls.

Yakubu said the presidential and National Assembly elections would now hold on Feb. 23, while the polls for governorship, state Houses of Assembly and Area Councils of the FCT would take place on march 9.