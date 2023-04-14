INEC distributes sensitive materials for Adamawa supplementary election

Speaking to newsmen during the distribution on Friday in Yola, Mr Hudu Ari, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), said that the elections would be conducted in 69 polling units with 36,935 registered voters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission had declared the governorship election held on March 18 in the state as inconclusive due to some irregularities.

According to him, the sensitive materials include BVAS, all will reach the affected areas on Friday for the election on April 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have prepared very well for the conduct of the election to be free, fair and credible.

“Today, we are distributing sensitive materials, before then we held stakeholders and security meetings to ensure peaceful conduct before, during and after the election,” he said.

Ari also said that the affected LGAs for conduct of state assembly election included Girei, Gombi, Numan and Toungo.