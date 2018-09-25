I'll fire every general in the Army if elected President - Sowore

news

Aspirant for the 2019 presidential election, Omoyele Sowore, has vowed to sack every general in the Nigerian Army if he's elected President at next year's polls.

In a recent interview he posted on his official Facebook page on Monday, September 24, 2018, the Sahara Reporters publisher said the generals are responsible for the country's prolonged war against terrorism, alleging that they don't want it to end.

He said, "With regards to security, there needs to be an overhaul of our security system. I'm going in there firing every damn general in the Army who's involved in fighting terrorism in this country. They're thieves and I know them. I've done that as an investigative reporter.

"These guys don't want the war to end and I know that if you're hearing this from me, you'll probably be feeling pity for me saying, 'The generals will never allow this guy to become president.' No. We should not be at the merrcy of the generals. The generals should be at the mercy of the country and because we're the ones paying them."

Sowore, the national chairman of the Africa Action Congress (AAC), said he'll also increase the membership of Nigerian Army after firing the generals.

"I'll fire every one of them and then I'll increase the officer cadre of the Nigerian security system. There are only 5,000 officers within the Nigerian Army of about 200-something thousand members and these people are not enough and the generals don't promote people because if they promote, then it shows they'll be on their way out," he said.