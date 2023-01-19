ADVERTISEMENT
I won’t come to your low level – Atiku replies Tinubu

Ima Elijah

Atiku used the opportunity to remind the public of his agenda...

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Channels TV)
Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Channels TV)

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar said he will not descend to the level of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Atiku who said he is committed to his contract with Nigerians, claimed Tinubu resolved to personal attack to cover his character.

What happened: The spokesperson for the Bola Tinubu, Shettima Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, reacted to a comment by Atiku, telling party members who wish to get contracts and appointments in his administration to ensure the party wins in their polling units.

How Keyamo came for Atiku: He noted that the PDP candidate forgot there’s a Public Procurement Act regulating the award of government contracts.

Keyamo added that Atiku could never change from his true nature.

Atiku responds: In a statement Thursday, January 19, 2023, PDP’s Presidential candidate said when elected, his administration will assemble a team of some of the brightest and best Nigerians that abound within the country and in the Diaspora to assist in rebuilding the country.

The statement read in part: “I have since resolved not to descend to the level of personal attacks and lies being peddled by my opponents. Nor will I join issues with those who, in an attempt to cover their character deficiencies, resort to mudslinging and gutter language, in a desperate attempt to disparage their fellow contestants."

The main focus: Atiku used the opportunity to remind the public of his agenda, should he become president of Nigeria.

Atiku pledged to reset education, and drive development as well as the restructuring of socioeconomic and political structures.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
