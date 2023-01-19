I won’t come to your low level – Atiku replies Tinubu

Atiku who said he is committed to his contract with Nigerians, claimed Tinubu resolved to personal attack to cover his character.

What happened: The spokesperson for the Bola Tinubu, Shettima Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, reacted to a comment by Atiku, telling party members who wish to get contracts and appointments in his administration to ensure the party wins in their polling units.

How Keyamo came for Atiku: He noted that the PDP candidate forgot there’s a Public Procurement Act regulating the award of government contracts.

Keyamo added that Atiku could never change from his true nature.

Atiku responds: In a statement Thursday, January 19, 2023, PDP’s Presidential candidate said when elected, his administration will assemble a team of some of the brightest and best Nigerians that abound within the country and in the Diaspora to assist in rebuilding the country.

The statement read in part: “I have since resolved not to descend to the level of personal attacks and lies being peddled by my opponents. Nor will I join issues with those who, in an attempt to cover their character deficiencies, resort to mudslinging and gutter language, in a desperate attempt to disparage their fellow contestants."

The main focus: Atiku used the opportunity to remind the public of his agenda, should he become president of Nigeria.