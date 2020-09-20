Godwin Obaseki will serve a second term in office as Edo State governor after he won the 2020 governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the 63-year-old winner of the September 19 election after concluding votes collation on Sunday, September 20.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) beat his closest challenger, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), by a total of 84,336 votes.

Obaseki will serve a second term in office [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]

According to INEC, a total of 557,443 voters were accredited for the election, which registered violence in some areas of the state.

A total of 550,242 votes were cast, with 537,407 validly counted, and 12,835 rejected due to voter errors.

Governor Obaseki finished with 307,955 votes at the conclusion of the contest, while Ize-Iyamu finished with 223,619.

All the 12 other candidates finished the election with a combined total of 5,833 votes.

How candidates performed: