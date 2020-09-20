The Collation Officer in the area, Professor Godswill Alan Lukman, confirmed the incident on Sunday, September 20, 2020, while giving a situation report on the election at the collation centre in Benin City.

He, however, maintained that the victim was not dead but in critical condition at a hospital in the state.

The collation officer also disclosed that another ad-hoc official was cut in the face on Saturday when violence erupted at a polling unit in the local government.

According to him, some hoodlums suspected to be political thugs stormed the venue of the election and disrupted the exercise.

As a result, the election could not be concluded at the polling area.

Giving a general update on the election in Etsako Central, Professor said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 7,478 votes while the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 8,359.