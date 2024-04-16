ADVERTISEMENT
Destiny favours Aiyedatiwa over other Ondo guber aspirants - APC chieftain

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chieftain promised to work tirelessly for Aiyedatiwa in the party’s governorship primaries and the poll.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State [NAN]
Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State [NAN]

Adekanmbi, in a statement on Tuesday in Akure, said the governor was ordained to lead the state, especially at this crucial time. The chieftain who pledged support promised to work tirelessly for Aiyedatiwa in the party’s governorship primaries and the poll.

“We have received the signal to give Aiyedatiwa absolute support for both the primaries and the main gubernatorial election.

Other aspirants are eminently qualified to lead the state as the governor but destiny has placed Aiyedatiwa ahead of them.

“Divine providence has made Aiyedatiwa the governor of Ondo state, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

“The governor is doing well, and I am giving him my support to secure a fresh mandate to enable him to continue his development strides.

“I’ve directed my team across the state to go all out and work for him,” he stated.

He appealed to other aspirants not to see the party’s primary election as a war but rather, as a family affair where only one person would be elected as its candidate. Adekanmbi urged all party members to stop the campaign of hatred presently going on among supporters of the governorship aspirants.

“We should not be seen fighting one another. This primary election should not divide us.

“I also urge Aiyedatiwa to be cautious of those claiming to love him now.

“Those who have suddenly become his accidental supporters now are those who wanted him impeached before the death of former Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“I urge the governor to continue the good works started by him, and lay down lasting legacy for himself in the state with developmental projects and programmes,” he said.

Destiny favours Aiyedatiwa over other Ondo guber aspirants - APC chieftain

