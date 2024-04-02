They transitioned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Cracks in Abia PDP as ex-gov's CoS, commissioners join APC
Barrister Anthony Agbazuere, former Chief of Staff to Abia's ex-Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has spearheaded a wave of political defections alongside other key figures from the previous administration.
Among them is Barr. Eze Chikamnayo, a former Information and Strategy Commissioner from Umunneochi, and Chief Chimezie Okoronkwo, a former NDDC Commissioner.
This move, marked by controversy and criticism, occurred during a stakeholders' gathering of party members in Umunneochi, preceding the APC's zonal caucus meeting on Tuesday, April 2, 2023.
The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, along with Chief Donatus Nwankpa, the party's National Welfare Secretary, welcomed the defectors.
Their move from the PDP to the APC was disclosed during a gathering of stakeholders held at the Minister's residence in Isuochi.
This switch occurred shortly after they reportedly participated in a meeting of the Abia PDP caucus at Ikpeazu's residence in Umuobiakwa, Obingwa, less than three weeks prior.
Speaking at the gathering, Nwankpa as quoted by The Nation, said, “It is just political realignment and reintegration.
“It is part of the political revolution. Their coming will further strengthen the party (APC).
“They assured that they are bringing value and followership.
“They said that they felt that they want to be part of the national grid. That they have a lot to offer and that they see APC as the party that has the solution to Abia problems.”
The gathering was a component of the ex-governing party's endeavours in Abia to regroup and realign the PDP, aiming to regain state control from the Labour Party (LP).
While the faction associated with the former Governor has stayed silent regarding the significant departure of its members from the PDP, speculations suggest it might be a step towards persuading Ikpeazu to join the APC.
