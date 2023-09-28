Confusion as Uba Sani commends Kaduna tribunal for upholding his election

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Isah Mohammed Ashiru had filed a petition to challenge Sani’s election.

As the three-man tribunal panel led by Justice Victor Oviawe delivered its judgement on the election on Thursday, September 28, 2023, several news reports stated that the court sacked Sani and declared the Kaduna governorship election inconclusive.

However, contrary to the reports, Sani in his reaction to the judgment expressed his satisfaction with the court’s ruling, saying it was an affirmation that he’s the choice of the people.

In a statement shared via his Twitter page now known as X, Sani commended the judges for their thoroughness and his opponent, Ashiru, for approaching the court to ventilate his grievances.

He wrote, “I am extremely delighted and humbled by the ruling of the Election Petition Tribunal affirming my victory in the 2023 Kaduna State Governorship Elections. The judgement is an unequivocal affirmation of the popular mandate graciously given to me by the good people of Kaduna State.

“I commend the Tribunal for their thoroughness and lucidity. They have enriched our jurisprudence and practice of electoral democracy. I also commend my dear brother, Hon. Isah Ashiru Kudan for approaching the Tribunal to ventilate his grievances. This is a clear demonstration of his belief in the principles of democracy and the imperative of civility in the conduct of political actors.”

The governor, therefore, called on Ashiru and members of the opposition parties in Kaduna State to join hands with his administration to move Kaduna State to a higher level.

Sani also advised his party members to moderate their celebration of his victory. He urged them to individually and collectively extend an olive branch to members of other political parties.