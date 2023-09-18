ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Atiku's spokesperson Bwala alleges plot to silence him

Ima Elijah

He warned of imminent attempts to tarnish his reputation.

Daniel Bwala. [Twitter:@BwalaDaniel]
Known for his opposition stance against the current government, Bwala believes that these actions are an attempt to silence his outspoken voice.

Taking to Twitter in the early hours of Monday, September 18, 2023, Bwala copied key Nigerian authorities, including the Nigerian Police, the Department of State Services, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, along with various media outlets, to shed light on the purported scheme.

He warned of imminent attempts to tarnish his reputation with what he described as "trumped-up allegations."

Bwala declared, "Last night I got credible intelligence that some key people around the seat of power (Presidential Aso Villa) of this government are planning to use security agencies to arrest me and take me into custody on trumped-up allegations in order to rubbish me and silence me."

He continued by asserting that his opposition stance and his faith-driven convictions may have made him a target of the "deep state," which could result in persecution for his beliefs. Bwala's departure from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his subsequent role as a political opposition figure have put him at odds with the current government.

Bwala's concerns extended beyond Nigeria's borders, as he mentioned international entities such as CNN, BBC World, the FBI, and the National Crime Agency in the United Kingdom in his tweet. This raised alarms about potential international implications stemming from the allegations.

In his final warning, Bwala cautioned, "If anything happens to me, let the world know today of their evil plans."

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

