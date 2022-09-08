RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku Abubakar is PDP’s best shot at the presidency - Sambo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the surest bet for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as its candidate for the 2023 presidential election, former Vice-President Namadi Sambo, declared in Kaduna on Thursday.

Atiku Abubakar [Medium/@atiku]
Sambo made the declaration at the inauguration of the National Mandate Group (NMG) of the PDP.

He described Abubakar as a unifier, whose political pedigree was not in doubt.

He commended the group for its quest to birth a new Nigeria, adding that the group had come at the right time.

“As we can see, the group has patriotic Nigerians who believe in the unity, peace, and progress of the country while pursuing the enthronement of true democratic values and good governance.

“As you are aware, what is happening in Nigeria needs prayers and contribution of everyone for the present situation to change completely for a better Nigeria.

“It is our responsibility now to ensure that we elect a better person who will lead us in this country and that is one of the mandates of the group,’’ he said.

Sambo was represented by an aide, one Mr Muhammadu Bako.

Fielding questions after the inauguration, Mr Abubakar Mustapha, Chairman of the occasion, told newsmen that NMG was supporting Abubakar because he remained the best candidate and more qualified than his opponents.

In his remarks, Mr Abubakar Haruna, former PDP Chairman in Kaduna State, commended NMG for spreading across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

He said the coverage would help to create the desired awareness that would lead to PDP’s victory at the 2023 polls.

Haruna charged coordinators of NMG to return to their wards and mobilise massive support for the PDP.

