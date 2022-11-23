Aspirant drags APC to court for disobeying court order on fresh primary election

The Federal High Court, Lafia, nullified the APC’s primary election for the senatorial district on Nov. 2 and ordered the conduct of a fresh election within 14 days from the day of the judgment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Magaji had taken the APC and Arc. Shehu Tukur, the acclaimed winner of the election to court alleging irregularities at the exercise.

Addressing the court on Wednesday, Barr. Ghali Ahmed, counsel to Magaji, asked it to enforce its judgement of Nov. 2.

He said the party had refused to conduct a fresh election as directed by the court leaving the plaintiff with no choice but to return to court for an enforcement order.

“When the 14 days ultimatum to conduct fresh election expired, we filled Form 49 in accordance with the Electoral Law for the APC’s National Chairman and Secretary to explain why they should not be jailed for violating the court’s order."

Also addressing the court, Barr. Muhazu Maifata, counsel to the National Chairman of the APC, said the party had appealed against the Nov. 2 judgment of the Federal High Court.

He argued that the party filed preliminary objection that the Federal High Court did not have jurisdiction to hear the matter on its judgment and that the court was served with the notice of appeal.

He said the appeal number had been given and the Federal High Court itself had already transferred records of the case to the Court of Appeal in Makurdi.