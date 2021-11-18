APC says Gov Akeredolu's son's appointment to head Ondo agency was on merit

Babajide Akeredolu’s appointment was announced on Wednesday.

Mr Steve Otaloro, APC’s Director of Media and Publicity in Ondo State, said in a statement issued in Akure on Thursday that Akeredolu’s appointment was based on his positive contributions to the party.

He added that the appointment was not because he is the son of Gov. Akeredolu.

“For the records, Babajide was nominated by our great party on the strength of his relentless contributions to the overall success of the APC in Ondo State and not as the governor’s son.

“It is important to note that this young man did not emerge overnight from the blues. He has been on ground for an appreciable length of time as a resource person to the party.

“He has consistently and diligently proven his mettle at personal costs in joining other faithful to build the party and also going the extra mile in ensuring its improvement.

“The improvement has largely enhanced the electoral value of the APC as well as the fortune of our great party,’’ Otaloro stated.

He added also that Babajide, of his own volition, used his contacts to generate resources and relief materials for people at the height of COVID-19 infections in 2020.

“It is also verifiable testament that the young man worked round-the-clock for the party by deploying state-of-the-art technology to help in the 2019 general election which ultimately earned the APC a resounding victory.

“No one labelled him the governor’s son then.

“When he was using his resources to mobilise youths of the state for our party towards the 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, nobody identified him as the governor’s son then,’’ Otaloro stressed.

According to him, Babajide is a true patriot and a genuine son of the state, contributing greater glory to the state.

“To whom who has contributed so much to a cause; by same token deserves appreciation from the society.

“Now that Babajide is rewarded for all his hard work and devotion to the cause of the party, it came as surprise that a few in the opposition could needlessly raise brows.

“When has it become a violation of the Constitution to appoint a hardworking, devoted, loyal and committed party man into a government position’’? he queried.

Otaloro noted that with all sense of modesty, Babajide could be described as a great asset to the APC in the state “and we fully endorse his appointment.

“The honourable way to express appreciation of any member adjudged to have worked and is loyal to the party is to recommend such hardworking party man or woman for appointment.

“This goes beyond appreciation, but also a sure way of giving such a diligent party member a sense of belonging.

“Babajide Akeredolu is one of such persons recommended to Gov. Akeredolu for appointment and we are glad he obliged the party,’’ he stated.

He attributed the criticism of the appointment by the opposition to fear of what the governor’s son was capable of bringing to the table that would further enhance the fortune of the state.

“His capacity to innovate and as an outstanding technology wizard will invariably open up a wider window of opportunities for the state in terms of patronage and technological breakthroughs.

“This is what the opposition detests. But they’re wrong to have opposed the development of the state which our party APC stands for.

“The good people of Ondo State, especially youths whom Babajide has helped in raising their standard of living via exposure to technological innovative ideas are very pleased with the appointment,’’ he stated.

Otaloro urged Babajide not to be distracted by wailers and ranting of the opposition.