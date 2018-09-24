APC re-schedules presidential primaries to Sept. 28

news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its Presidential Primary to Friday, Sept. 28, as against the earlier announced date of Thursday, Sept. 27.

Mr Yekini Nabena, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, announced this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Nabena said the election was rescheduled because of the Osun governorship re-run election fixed for Thursday, Sept. 27, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“In view of the Osun governorship re-run election which has been scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, by INEC, the APC has now rescheduled the presidential primary election to Sept. 28.

“This is to avoid a clash in dates with the Osun governorship re-run election and to enable all registered party members in all 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) participate in the exercise,” he said.

ALSO READ: Here's APC timetable for primary elections

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC presidential election is to pass an affirmative vote on President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the party’s sole candidate for the 2019 presidential election.