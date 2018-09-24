Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

APC re-schedules presidential primaries to Sept. 28

Presidential Primaries APC re-schedules to Sept. 28

Yekini Nabena, the party’s National Publicity Secretary announced this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
APC re-schedules presidential primaries to Sept. 28 play

APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole

(Tolani Ali)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its Presidential Primary to Friday, Sept. 28, as against the earlier announced date of Thursday, Sept. 27.

Mr Yekini Nabena, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, announced this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Nabena said the election was rescheduled because of the Osun governorship re-run election fixed for Thursday, Sept. 27, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“In view of the Osun governorship re-run election which has been scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, by INEC, the APC has now rescheduled the presidential primary election to Sept. 28.

“This is to avoid a clash in dates with the Osun governorship re-run election and to enable all registered party members in all 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) participate in the exercise,” he said.

ALSO READ: Here's APC timetable for primary elections

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC presidential election is to pass an affirmative vote on President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the party’s sole candidate for the 2019 presidential election. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osun Election Here are the official results of governorship pollbullet
2 Osun Governorship Election APC's Gboyega Oyetola in slim, early leadbullet
3 Osun Election Sen. Adeleke in early lead as INEC announces resultsbullet

Related Articles

Osun Governorship Election Saraki storms Osun meets Omisore ahead of re-run
Ambode We stand with Gov for 2nd term – Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum
Osun Re-run APC tasks INEC, security agencies on vote-buying
Osun Governorship Election INEC’s verdict, a threat to democracy – David Mark
Osun Governorship Election Protesters storm INEC office
2019 Election PDP begins screening of presidential aspirants
Osun Governorship Election PDP drags INEC to court, says returning officer should be arrested

Politics

PDP leaders disagree on venue of national convention
Presidential Primaries PDP leaders disagree on venue of national convention
Osun Governorship Election: PDP drags INEC to court
Osun Governorship Election PDP drags INEC to court, says returning officer should be arrested
The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday commenced the screening of its Presidential aspirants for the 2019 election.
2019 Election PDP begins screening of presidential aspirants
We stand with Ambode for 2nd term – Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum
Ambode We stand with Gov for 2nd term – Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum
X
Advertisement