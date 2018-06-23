Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

APC national convention sign for 2019 victory – Gov

Abiola Ajimobi APC national convention sign for 2019 victory – Oyo State Gov.

Ajimobi stated this on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Eagle Square venue of the convention in Abuja.

  • Published:
Governor Yahaya Bello and the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and other delegates from Kogi and Kwara have been left stranded as men of the Police Force and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have taken over stands at the APC National Convention in Abuja. play

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed (L) and Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Dambazau (R)

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State says the ongoing national convention of the All Progressives Party (APC) is a sign that the party will win the 2019 general elections.

Ajimobi stated this on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Eagle Square venue of the convention in Abuja.

He also expressed optimism that with the emergence of former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomhole, as the party’s chairman, next year’s election would be a victory for the party.

NAN reports that Oshiomhole had emerged as a consensus chairmanship aspirant of the APC after other contenders stepped down.

On his expectation about the convention, Ajiomobi said: “That Oshiomhole is coming as the party’s chairman is a sign that APC will win 2019 election.”

On his part, a chieftain of the party and ex-governor of Bayelsa, Chief Timipre Sylva, said: “We are expecting a very great and successful convention.”

Another party chieftain from Abia, Mr Emeka Nwogu, said his expectation was high and it would be met.

“We are going to have a very beautiful convention; orderly, peaceful and a free and fair election,” he said.

He said though some party officers would vie for election unopposed, he said there would be election in some positions that were being contested.

Nwogu, who was a former minister of Labour and Employment, assured that the convention would make the party to come out stronger and formidable.

“This is a convention before election and we are going to be successful with this convention,” he said.

He advised the winners and the losers in the election to accept the outcome in good faith for the unity of the party.

We are going to have election in 2019 and the party is going to do better than we did in 2015,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 APC Convention Youths threaten to scatter gathering over impositionbullet
2 Obasanjo Former President says no one can intimidate himbullet
3 Ekiti Election How federal government plans to defeat PDP, Fayosebullet

Related Articles

APC National Convention 6,800 delegates converge in Abuja
APC Convention Adams Oshiomhole elected National Chairman
APC Convention Buhari arrives Eagles Square amidst cheers
APC Convention Melaye says he's happy to be missing from party's event because it's a 'joke'
APC Convention Yahaya Bello, Lai Mohammed 'stranded' as Police, Civil Defence officers take over Kogi, Kwara stand
APC Convention Youths threaten to scatter gathering over imposition
APC Convention Police deploy 5,000 officers, 2 helicopters to Eagles Square
Oshiomhole How ex Edo Governor became APC Chairman in waiting
APC Chairmanship Oshiomhole unopposed as Ebri withdraws

Politics

Army says soldiers will be on standby for Rivers LG elections
Nyesom Wike Rivers LG Polls: Rivers governor commends RSIEC
President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki as the President arrived for the 2018 APC National Convention at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 23/06/2018
APC National Convention Read full text of President Buhari's speech
Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Senator Kabiru Marafa of Zamfara state were denied access to the Eagles Square, venue of the party's national convention.
APC Convention Senator Marafa's supporters denied entry
PDP Logo
2019 Election Edo PDP receives defectors