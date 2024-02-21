APC declares Edo primary election inconclusive, announces new election

Felix Morka, the national publicity secretary of the APC, issued a statement late on Tuesday, February 20, revealing the party’s decision regarding the controversial primary.

The primary election, held on Saturday, February 17, saw Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo State and chairman of the Edo primary election committee, declare Dennis Idahosa, a member of the House of Representatives, as the winner of the contest. Idahosa secured 40,483 votes, according to Uzodimma.

However, returning officers from various local government areas (LGAs) in the state announced Sunday Dekeri, a lawmaker representing Etsako federal constituency in the House of Representatives, as the victor of the primary. Ojo Babatunde, spokesperson of the returning officers, disclosed that Dekeri garnered 25,384 votes, defeating Idahosa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The APC Stakeholders Forum raised allegations that Idahosa was declared the winner before the completion of the exercise.

Emmanuel Godwin, coordinator of the group, criticised Hope Uzodimma for prematurely announcing Idahosa as the winner, arguing that Uzodimma lacked the authority to usurp the duties of local government returning officers.

The controversy intensified when Monday Okpebholo, a senator representing Edo central and a governorship aspirant, claimed that he won the election with over 6,000 votes.

Several aspirants withdrew from the race before the primary election. Notably, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a former candidate in the previous election, cited his decision as being in the interest of peace and unity within the party.

On election day, Lucky Imasuen and Ernest Afolabi also withdrew from the contest, citing the party’s decision to zone the ticket to the central senatorial district of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT