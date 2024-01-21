ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC candidate Laguda boasts of succeeding Gbajabiamila at House of Reps

News Agency Of Nigeria

Laguda promised to come up with bills and also facilitate more projects that would further bring development to the constituency if elected.

Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila (R) and Fuad Laguda (L).
Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila (R) and Fuad Laguda (L).

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 12 candidates are jostling for the Surulere 1 House of Representatives seat.

NAN recalls that The Surulere Federal Constituency I seat became vacant due to the resignation of the former occupant, Femi Gbajabiamila, who after winning, was appointed by President Bola Tinubu as his Chief of Staff.

The bye-election is billed for Feb. 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laguda spoke at the Desmond Olusola Elliott (DOE) Support for Widows programme in Lagos on Sunday.

The programme was organised by Elliot, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Surulere 1 state constituency.

Laguda said he would win the election freely and fairly, urging the electoral commission to conduct a peaceful election so that the electorate could come out and vote en mass.

He said he believed that he had the support of the majority of the electorate, adding that his selling point was continuity and improvements on what Gbajabiamila had been doing.

Laguda promised to come up with bills and also facilitate more projects that would further bring development to the constituency if elected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I promise to continue with the good works that had been embarked on by Gbajabiamila. If I win the election, Surulere residents will enjoy what the former speaker had been doing for them in multiple folds,” he said.

Laguda said this was a new beginning because he would facilitate massive projects and come up with bills just like Gbajabiamila had been doing for the benefit of his constituents.

Speaking, Elliot said the programme is to give support to the widows and widowers in the constituency.

“Actually we do this programme every year but because I discovered that a lot of people do not know anything about the things we do in the office, I decided to make this one public.

“The second reason for this gesture is that this is January and a lot of spending took place in December, following the yuletide.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Many people will be struggling a lot in January so we feel that the widows and widowers don’t really have their partners to help them.

“To this end, I decided to support, it because this is just foodstuff. Most importantly this is to let them know that we are not far from them.

“Apart from what we are giving, the interaction we are having with them makes them happy,” he said.

Elliot said he would be presenting two LAG Ride Buses to residents as a form of empowerment programme.

He noted that the two buses would make it seven LAG Ride buses that he had so far presented to his constituents in Surulere, in the last eight months.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmaker appealed to residents to come out on Feb. 3, with their PVCs to elect Laguda.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anambra traffic agency moves to clear illegal parks in Onitsha

Anambra traffic agency moves to clear illegal parks in Onitsha

APC sweeps Borno LG elections

APC sweeps Borno LG elections

FG awaits outcome of forensic investigation on Ibadan explosion – Alake

FG awaits outcome of forensic investigation on Ibadan explosion – Alake

APC candidate Laguda boasts of succeeding Gbajabiamila at House of Reps

APC candidate Laguda boasts of succeeding Gbajabiamila at House of Reps

NDLEA intercepts 916.5kg of cocaine, Colorado smuggled from South Africa, Canada

NDLEA intercepts 916.5kg of cocaine, Colorado smuggled from South Africa, Canada

NSCDC arrests 4 suspects for operating illegal oil refinery in Niger State

NSCDC arrests 4 suspects for operating illegal oil refinery in Niger State

Police arrest 2 Lagos traffic robbery suspects

Police arrest 2 Lagos traffic robbery suspects

Edo Labour Party governorship aspirants kick against ₦30m nomination fee

Edo Labour Party governorship aspirants kick against ₦30m nomination fee

NDLEA intercepts 5.6m opioid pills in Kano

NDLEA intercepts 5.6m opioid pills in Kano

Pulse Sports

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Senate President, David Mark

Be magnanimous in victory and father to all - Ex-Senate President advises Alia

Bauchi APC optimistic of winning 2027 election amid Supreme Court setback

Bauchi APC optimistic of winning 2027 election amid Supreme Court setback

10th NASS committed to establishing State police to tackle insecurity

10th NASS committed to establishing State police to tackle insecurity

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

Gov Sani praises PDP opponent for challenging his election victory in court