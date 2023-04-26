The sports category has moved to a new website.
Binani's lawsuit challenging Fintiri's win struck out of court

Ima Elijah

The incumbent governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, was declared the winner of the election in Adamawa State.

PDP's Ahmadu Fintiri (left) and APC's Senator Aishatu 'Binani' Dahiru (right) were the frontrunners for the Adamawa governor's seat [Unknown]
PDP's Ahmadu Fintiri (left) and APC's Senator Aishatu 'Binani' Dahiru (right) were the frontrunners for the Adamawa governor's seat [Unknown]

The lawsuit sought a judicial review of the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) decision to reverse her initial announcement as the winner of the election by the state's Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

The incumbent governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, was declared the winner of the election in Adamawa State. Senator Ahmed had contested the election results and filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the decision.

However, during the court hearing on Wednesday, the plaintiff's legal counsel informed the court of the senator's notice of discontinuance and requested that the case be struck out.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, however, decided to dismiss the case in his ruling.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

