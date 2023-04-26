Binani's lawsuit challenging Fintiri's win struck out of court

The lawsuit sought a judicial review of the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) decision to reverse her initial announcement as the winner of the election by the state's Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

What has been going on in Adamawa?

The incumbent governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, was declared the winner of the election in Adamawa State. Senator Ahmed had contested the election results and filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the decision.

However, during the court hearing on Wednesday, the plaintiff's legal counsel informed the court of the senator's notice of discontinuance and requested that the case be struck out.