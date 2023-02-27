ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

3 INEC ad hoc staff held hostage in Warri South regain freedom

News Agency Of Nigeria

Three ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta, allegedly held hostage on Sunday have been freed.

INEC ad-hoc officials
INEC ad-hoc officials

The Warri South INEC Electoral Officer, Mr Kingsley Ogboe, confirmed this to newsmen in Warri on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Ogboe, who said he was not authorised to speak to journalists, however, said “they were released at about 11:00 pm on Sunday”.

The electoral officer, who declined further comment simply said, “we are waiting for the results from other local government areas”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victims: Yetunde Adeleke, Stephanie Udoh and Theresa Igien, all female were allegedly held by angry voters at Oki 1, off Okere Road, Ward 5, unit 19.

They were allegedly held hostage after the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) brought for the Presidential and National Assembly elections in the unit reportedly crashed.

Angered by the development, the voters, who had waited endlessly on Saturday and Sunday to exercise their franchise, got infuriated and decided to hold them hostage.

One of the victims, Adeleke told newsmen that the BVAS brought to the unit was configured for Saturday and there was no back up for them.

However, the angry voters said that they were infuriated because the adhoc staff wanted to resort to manual voting as an alternative against the acceptable norms of the use of BVAS.

“Instead of seeking for a solution, they said that they would conduct the voting manually and that is not acceptable by us,” they said.

The voters also accused the electoral officers of being compromised by way of trying to disenfranchise them.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, collation of results have not started in Warri South.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avoid a repeat of June 12 - Keyamo begs judiciary as results dispute festers

Avoid a repeat of June 12 - Keyamo begs judiciary as results dispute festers

APC wants Dino, Momodu arrested for 'inciting' electoral violence

APC wants Dino, Momodu arrested for 'inciting' electoral violence

APC accuses Labour Party & PDP of trying to stop the election through the court

APC accuses Labour Party & PDP of trying to stop the election through the court

Peter Obi: Tinubu calls for peace after losing Lagos

Peter Obi: Tinubu calls for peace after losing Lagos

Abia Speaker and ex Gov Orji's son loses Rep ticket to Labour Party

Abia Speaker and ex Gov Orji's son loses Rep ticket to Labour Party

3 INEC ad hoc staff held hostage in Warri South regain freedom

3 INEC ad hoc staff held hostage in Warri South regain freedom

Kogi: INEC cancels 63 polling units results in 4 LGAs over thuggery, BVAS

Kogi: INEC cancels 63 polling units results in 4 LGAs over thuggery, BVAS

NYPF queries INEC over conduct of 2023 election

NYPF queries INEC over conduct of 2023 election

IReV: INEC uploads 31.8% results 36 hours after elections

IReV: INEC uploads 31.8% results 36 hours after elections

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu