2023: Aisha Buhari to host maiden Progressive Women’s Conference in Abuja

She said the conference with the theme: “One Voice Uniting for Progress”, was being organised by the APC through Mrs Stella Okotete, the women representative in the party’s Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

“The First Lady of Nigeria, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, will deliver the keynote address.

“The Vice President of Liberia, Dr Jewel Howard-Taylor will share her experience as a top government functionary with participants at the conference,” she said.

According to her, the conference will be attended by more than 1,000 women drawn from the 36 states of the country the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

She said the conference which was scheduled to hold on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, would brainstorm on ways to strengthen women political rights.

She further said that the conference would also address barriers to women participation in the political process under democratic systems and evolve strategies for getting women fully involved.

“More than 200 leaders from the three tiers of government in the country and some prominent business women and captains of industries have confirmed participation to the conference.