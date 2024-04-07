This is unreasonable - Labour Party asks FG to reconsider electricity tariff hike

Mrs Olubunmi Odesanya, Lagos State Publicity Secretary of the party, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)on Saturday in Lagos.

She described the “astronomical” increase in tariff as unreasonable, saying it would not only hurt electricity consumers but also the economy.

Odesanya said Nigerians were already facing hardship following the removal of fuel subsidy, adding that the tariff hike would increase suffering.

The party’s spokesperson added that if the government had reason to hike the tariff at all, the increase should not be more than 25 per cent.

“On a daily basis, Nigerians are bearing the brunt. This is simply not working. A good number of Nigerians are suffering.

“Nigerians are currently facing hardship. The government should know that people are at the heart of every government.

“This astronomical increase in electricity tariff should be reconsidered,” Odesanya said.

She urged the government to reduce the cost of governance in order to save funds, rather than removing subsidies.

According to her, the government must be determined in its fight against corruption and reduce poverty.

Odesanya also urged the government to increase the minimum wage for workers as that would help them cope with the rising cost of living.

NAN reports that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had on April 3 announced an increase in electricity tariff for customers enjoying a 20-hour power supply daily.