2 Kwara Poly students accused of suffocating man to death during planned sex romp

The students, identified as Adanma Joseph and Favour Vandora Davies, were arrested by the Nigerian police for allegedly being complicit in the robbery operation during which the victim was murdered.

The Force Public Relations officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, October 11, 2023,

According to a police account, the trio had agreed to engage in a sex romp, otherwise known as a threesome. However, unknowingly to Ojo, the two female students had other motives.

On the day of the tragic incident, Joseph and Davies reportedly tied the deceased under the guise of sexual fetish only to turn around to demand money from him, but Ojo refused to oblige.

Frustrated by his refusal to do their bidding, the students "resorted to drugging and suffocating him, leading to his untimely demise," Adejobi stated.

He said the police tracked the suspects through meticulous investigation, and operatives of the Force Intelligence Tactical Team and the Intelligence Special Tactical Squad arrested them in a recent operation in Mowe Ibafo, Ogun State.

Speaking to journalists, one of the suspects, Joseph, corroborated the account of the police about what transpired between them and the deceased.

According to her, they attempted to steal from the deceased, who wanted to have sex with her and her friend, but the man died in the process.

She said she worked for the deceased in his clubhouse for about three months in 2022 until the clubhouse was shut down by the government, marking the beginning of their relationship.

Joseph said she got her friend involved in the attempt to steal from the deceased when he requested sex with her.

She added that the initial idea was to lure him to have sex with them in his car, believing they would find money in the car.

According to the suspect, the trio eventually ended up in a room where they tied the deceased on the pretence of a sex romp and covered his mouth with a pillow when he attempted to shout for help.

She said they didn't know Ojo was dead when they left with his phone, saying they thought he was pretending to be asleep.

While expressing the police's unflinching determination to secure the people, Adejobi said the suspects had been processed and will soon be charged in court.

“They have been processed and will be charged to court shortly,” the Force PRO said.

“Our primary objective remains the safety and security of every citizen in our great country, and our resolve remains unshakeable.

“We will continue to work tirelessly and relentlessly in pursuing wrongdoers and ensuring a safer Nigeria,” he added.

