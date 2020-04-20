Reports say the operation carried out on Wednesday, April 15, was targeted at a public cemetery to clampdown on drug peddlers within the area.

According to Dailiymailgh.com, wraps of a whitish substance suspected to be cocaine and 100mg of tramadol tablets were seized during the operation.

Drug gangs have been targeted by Police in the area as part of a campaign to ward off criminals in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stephen Yeboah, 21, also known as Komboro who had been on the police wanted list for several months as one of Asante-Mampong’s most wanted drug lords was arrested during the operation alongside his accomplice, also named by police as Paul Yeboah.

The suspects are suspected to be behind most heinous crimes in the Municipality including armed robbery.

Police found 383 wraps of whitish substances suspected to be cocaine, small quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, 10 tablets of 100mg of tramadol and an iPhone on Stephen Yeboah.

Police arrest 21-year-old Komboro, one of Ghana’s notorious drug lords

READ ALSO: Comedian apologises for making a cake that 'looks like' New Zealand Prime Minister

They also found three wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp and a pair of scissors on suspect Paul Mensah.

They are expected to be arraigned before a court at Nsuta on Friday and may be charged for possessing narcotic drugs without authority, the police said.

Chief Superintendent Boadu said the operation will continue until the last drug peddler is flushed out from the community. He also appealed to residents to provide credible information to the police to arrest such criminals.