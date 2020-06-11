Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the popular evangelical lead pastor of Christ Embassy and founder of LoveWorld Inc., has actively led and engaged Christians around the world in global collective prayer.

He has encouraged believers to stand in unity and love against the devastating dark forces causing pain and panic around the world during the coronavirus epidemic.

Pastor Chris leads the world in prayer

In a recent segment of his popular ‘Your LoveWorld with Pastor Chris’, the enigmatic pastor announced that Phase 7 of his global prayer sessions will begin on June 1st and run until June 7th. LoveWorld television networks worldwide will live stream all of the prayer sessions, which will also be available online offering many avenues for people to take part.

The prayer services, which have been broadcast daily since April, have drawn billions of viewers from the United Kingdom, the United States, Nigeria and all over the world. This special call to prayer comes as the Covid-19 disease caused by the coronavirus continues to ravage countries and populations worldwide.

Pastor Chris has encouraged his followers to place their faith and trust in God to properly equip world leaders in their battle against the spread of the disease and for the liberation of all those suffering from this crisis.

With the confusion and uncertainty brought by Covid-19, many have turned to faith for protection against the storm. After hosting a Global Day of Prayer with Pastor Benny Hinn on March 27th, Pastor Chris has used his daily television program to share with believers revelations of the scripture and to impress upon them the importance and power of prayer, especially when times are trying, and darkness encroaches from all directions.

The ‘Month of Opening’ comes to an end

The Man of God had declared May as the ‘Month of Opening’, and the start of a new phase of God’s spirit at work opening doors, opening opportunities and opening nations. Since his announcement, many countries around the world began easing some of the restrictions on movement, gatherings and businesses that were put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Changing recommendations from governments and public health coupled with the unknowns of the new disease and the shroud of secrecy surrounding its appearance and initial spread have led to numerous controversies in how the disease is discussed in public and by public officials.

LoveWorld acolytes flocked to Pastor Chris’s defense after he received criticism for statements made about 5G networks and the coronavirus. The UK media regulator, Ofcom, issued a blanket warning to the LoveWorld Television Ministry to refrain from airing unsubstantiated claims and encouraged the programming to include evidence of statements made in future segments. In an official statement, Ofcom stresses that there is no prohibition on broadcasting controversial views that diverge from, or challenge, official authorities on public health information.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome leads LoveWorld believers in prayer during 'Your LoveWorld with Pastor Chris'

Followers took to social media in solidarity with the Man of God, blasting his critics and defending his pro-technology record. LoveWorld and Christ Embassy have been at the forefront of using the latest technologies, including incorporating the anticipated 5G networks, to amplify God’s Word and to connect billions of Christians in fellowship around the world.

A pioneer in satellite television and Christian television production and programming, LoveWorld Ministries was the first Christian television network to broadcast nonstop, 24/7 from Africa to the rest of the world.

Today, there are LoveWorld television stations and networks available to viewers around the world. Pastor Chris’s online presence reaches millions through digital multimedia shared on social networks including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and KingsChat, the ministry’s own social media platform created for believers to connect to the growing LoveWorld community and share their faith.

Providing relief to thousands in dire circumstances

Throughout his ministry and teachings, Pastor Chris embodies a spirit of giving that he encourages and inspires his followers to emulate. During a televised broadcast on May 23rd, Pastor Chris announced a new initiative called Global Emergency Food Relief for Pastors and Ministers of the Gospel, a program to provide aid and relief to pastors around the world who have been negatively affected by Covid-19.

These men and women are God’s essential workers, they are who we turn to in times of spiritual need, on whose shoulders we rest our weary heads. Many of these pastors and ministers have seen the doors of their churches and houses of worship shuttered during the coronavirus outbreak, leaving them in desperate circumstances. Through this program, Pastor Chris seeks to provide much-needed sustenance to those who strengthen souls worldwide.

This program will work alongside the Emergency Food Relief interventions that are currently underway with the support of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International and its partners including the InnerCity Mission. So far, the coordinated relief efforts have provided food supplies to over 300,000 families and households across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria. Many more in several other countries around the world have benefited from the generosity of Christian hearts.

