Mob stones keke rider to d*ath for k*lling his passenger

The tricyclist was said to have stabbed one of his passengers to death after an argument ensued between them over the ₦50 balance.

Displeased with the tricyclist’s action of killing the unidentified man, the concerned residents of the area mobilised themselves to the scene and lynched the former to death with stones.

The identities of the deceased could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Confirming the incident, Bayelsa Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat condemned the murder of the youth by the Keke rider as well as his lynching.

“The Bayelsa State Police Command has deployed an anti-riot squad to restore normalcy at Kpansia and environs, over the unfortunate murder of a community youth by a tricycle rider.

“The youth was allegedly stabbed to death by the tricycle rider over a minor disagreement.

“The Command condemns the action of the tricycle rider, who was also lynched to death by irate youths and appeal to members of the community to be calm,” the police spokesperson was quoted as saying.

In a related development, a mob set ablaze a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle in Ogudu, along the Oworonshoki Expressway, in Lagos, on Wednesday, April 19.

The vehicle was reportedly set ablaze after a commercial bus driver lost his life in an accident in which it was involved.

It was gathered that the commercial bus was at top speed when it lost control along the Ifako Bridge and collided with the BRT.