Infinix launches Note 11 in unique style: All white beach party with extreme sports themed ‘Play Big With Infinix’

There was fun, smiles and extreme action at the launch of #InfinixNote11Launch9ja with @officialosas @bimboademoye @alexxekubo @neo_akpofure and selected fans live on Monday 25th October, 2021.

The launch held at the Lekki Leisure private beach with live action from Quad biking, Jet skiing, and Surfing in a bid to play big and highlight the lifestyle experience of the new Infinix Note 11.

The dress code was white and the ambience was pretty fitting for the whole experience with everyone gorgeously dressed and all smiles, having the time of their lives.

The Note 11 launch did well to highlight the experience of the new Note 11 with the tag “Play Big’. it is the most powerful smartphone from Infinix’s Note series.

This device scores all the points for functionality, power and creativity. With the stunning display of extreme sports showcasing the power-packed MediaTek’s new Helio G96 ultra-gaming processor, users can be rest assured that the gaming experience would be extraordinary. The processors also help for a remarkably smooth and efficient graphics performance.

When it comes to the camera, its 16MP front-facing selfie camera with quick autofocus capabilities and 30x zoom create a crisp and clean image. The Note 11 Pro’s 64MP ultra-night camera just made night photography a breath of fresh air.

This was tested at the launch held in the evening and the results were stunning crisp clear images despite the time of day.

Everyone sure had fun as the celebrities mingled with fans and camera shutters were clicking away to capture a most memorable evening of the “Play Big’ experience. Not to forget the gorgeous-looking body of the Note series is array of colours such as Mithril Grey, Haze Green, Mist blue, Graphite Black, Celestial Snow and Glacier Green.

Participants weren’t eager to leave the thrilling launch but the event had to come to an end. It was indeed an amazing time for all present.

To preorder or find out more information on this stunning device, visit Infinix official website at www.Infinixmobility.com/ng or visit Infinix on Facebook and Instagram at @Infinixnigeria.

