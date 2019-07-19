Two teenagers identified as Yasut and Dauda, both 18 were reportedly killed by generator fumes on Friday, July 19, 2019, in Katsina.

According to Punch, allegedly put on the generator on Thursday night while inside a shop and thereafter slept off.

The deceased who were apprentices were said to have locked themselves and the generator inside the shop before they fell asleep.

Sources said the shop located along Yahaya Madaki way, Katsina, belongs to a trader who deals in spare parts of motorcycles and vehicles.

It was gathered that the colleagues of the deceased who noticed that the shop was not open around 7:30 a.m forced it open and discovered their bodies.

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were thereafter called to evacuate the corpses.