I-G Egbetokun disburses ₦1.6bn to families of 727 fallen police officers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The gesture is a way of showing the gratitude of the Nigeria Police to the fallen heroes.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun [NPF]
Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun [NPF]

The money is the insurance claim for the deceased officers covering 2018/2019, 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 under the Group Life Assurance Policy of the Nigeria Police Force.

The I-G explained that the gesture was a way of showing the gratitude of the Nigeria Police to the fallen heroes. According to him, the presentation of the insurance claim is the fifth since his appointment in 2023.

Egbetokun added that it showed the unwavering dedication of the current police leadership towards the welfare of police personnel and their families, including those who died in active service.

He assured those in service that neither the nation nor the force would abandon them.

“Today, we are poised to distribute cheques across five distinct categories, reflecting our diverse commitment to the beneficiaries.

“The first category comprises cheques amounting to ₦55.8 million for 311 beneficiaries, representing the remaining 5% balance of the Group Life Assurance Policy payments, Batches 9 and 10, for the 2021/2022 insurance year.

“The second category includes cheques totalling ₦761.5 million for 178 beneficiaries, representing 90% of the Group Life Assurance policy payments, Batches 15 and 17 for the 2021/2022 insurance year."

He added that the third category was a cheque of ₦567.5 million covering 78 beneficiaries as 100% Group Life Assurance policy payment for Batch 9 of the 2022/2023 insurance year.

The I-G said that the fourth category was cheques of ₦96.9 million for 86 beneficiaries, representing 32% of the Group Life Assurance policy payment for Batch 5 of the 2018/2019 insurance year. He said the final category was a cheque of ₦113. 2 million representing full payment for 149 beneficiaries covering batches 6 and 7, for the 2022/2023 policy year.

“Through this most recent initiative, the force has, over the past nine months disbursed cheques amounting to ₦7.3 billion to 2,514 families of the departed officers.

“This initiative underscores our deep-seated commitment to honoring the legacy and sacrifices of the officers who served with valour,” he said.

