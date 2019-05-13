The induction into the ICT Hall of Fame was for the company's remarkable contributions to the growth of Nigeria’s telecommunications sector. It was announced at a colourful ceremony held in Lagos and attended by leaders of the nation's ICT industry.

Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Mr. Gbenga Adebayo, described Globacom as an icon in the industry at the award presented to Globacom's representatives, Eric Uwaoma, Head, Enterprise Solutions, Oluwakemi Akinyele of Training Development Unit and Raj Narayan, Head, Mobile Money.

The ALTON chairman urged all the awardees to see the awards as a recognition of their achievements and contributions to the development of the industry, which he described as the "most reliable" sector in the country and a "major driver" of the economy.

Adebayo, who charted the trajectory of Nigeria's telecommunications industry from the analogue era to the present Digital Switch Over (DOS) era, submitted that but for the innovative introduction of Per Second Billing (PSB) system introduced by Globacom, the industry would have taken longer to evolve.

While congratulating Globacom for winning the Most Innovative Mobile Player of Year award, Adebayo added that "Though Globacom came at a later date, its introduction of PSB system at a time earlier operators said it was not achievable, changed the rule of the game. For that unique innovation and many more others it has introduced since then, Globacom deserved this award".

He also appealed to government to wade into the issue of multiple taxations in the industry and make conscious efforts to protect the industry's critical infrastructure; viewing the recent threat by the Nigerian Airspace Management Authority to shut down operators' base transceiver stations as a threat to national security which will have grave consequences for the country.

Founder and CEO of Communication Week Media Limited, organisers of the BoICT Award Series, Mr. Ken Nwogbo had in his welcome speech opined that in the last 10 years, "Beacon of ICT Awards Series has become widely regarded as the last most prestigious annual event available in the ICT industry in Nigeria".

The BoICT Awards was, initiated in 2009, is designed to reward individuals and corporate organizations that have contributed their quota to the development of ICT in Nigeria thereby making life easier through seamless information technology innovations.

The event was attended by key players in the nation's telecom sector including industry legend, Dr. Chris Uwaje, President of the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr. Olusola Teniola; Managing Director of Vodacom Business, Wale Odeyemi; Managing Director of Systemspecs, Mr. John Obaro; Managing Director of Rack Centre; Tunde Coker, and Muyiwa Ogungboye of e.Stream Networks Limited.

