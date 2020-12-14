The festive season is bound to look very different this year, but there are still a lot of ways to share the love with family and friends.

This December, Boomerang is continuing to celebrate the magic of children's imaginations in its new series of Magic Makers, with a fourth edition of the campaign launching in time to celebrate the festive season.

With this hectic year coming to an end, the time that all children have been waiting for has arrived, and Boomerang is here to make sure that the celebrations are a lot more special!

Magic Makers is a video series where kids get to raise their voice to celebrate important dates and magical moments, showcasing their wildest and imaginative ideas with other Boomerang viewers.

The Festive Season edition of Magic Makers will launch on-air and online on 16th December, with a pan-African twist, celebrating the rich, diverse culture and heritage of Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

In the spirit of sharing, Boomerang has put together a fun compilation of video testimonials where Boomerang fans across Africa can find out how kids from the four countries celebrate the special holidays with their different traditions and festivities with their families.

The Magic Makers video clips will also drive fans to Boomerangafrica.com where they will find the testimonials packed with colourful ideas for cool festive crafts from across the continent, as well as fun tips on how to best celebrate this magical season.

Some local crafts representing Nigeria's rich heritage include Scooby-Doo's Traditional African Mask made from a paper plate, paint, and lots of bits and bobs, as well as Looney Tunes' Bugs Bunny woven palm wreath to decorate a front door with festive cheer.

Boomerang unwraps the fun and cheer with Magic Makers Festive Edition!

Other interesting crafts include the Ghanaian-inspired Zig and Sharko and Papa Bronya colourful dot-to-dot colouring-in beach picture, and, Master Moley's multi-coloured crepe paper Christmas neckpiece for kids to wear for the festive season celebrations.

Inspired by the traditional culture and art of the people in Kenya, Scooby-Doo's Sunset Christmas Tree Decoration representing a true Maasai Mara African sunset, and Tom and Jerry's Kenyan Christmas House made with popsicle sticks will showcase the beauty and culture of the Kenyan festivities.

Some exciting South-African crafts include Zig and Sharko's Watermelon Craft Extravaganza because you just can't have a festive season without a juicy watermelon in South Africa.

And then there's Tom and Jerry's Macaroni Decoration, where kids can make their own Christmas tree with Tom and Jerry as the star on the top!

With so much to do, catch the Magic Makers Festive Edition, from Wednesday, 16 December, on Boomerang, DStv channel 302, and Boomerang Africa's webpage and get ready to make those magical festive moments shine just a little brighter!

Watch the Magic Makers Festive Season promo here.

Head on over to the Boomerang Africa page from 16 December and get creative with cute crafts tutorials!

Watch. Play. Laugh!

*This is a featured post.