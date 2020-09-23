Blue Band Twin Tub Pack is spreading smiles and giving 100 families N5,000,000! And you get to nominate which family benefits!

It is no news that across the country, a lot of Nigerian families have been placed in a vulnerable state as a result of the pandemic, from job losses, salary cuts and reduced purchasing power, there has been a recorded increase in disadvantages families especially with low income earners.

The Spreading Smiles initiative is offering you an opportunity to make a difference for one or more families in need to receive financial rewards up to N50,000. For every Twin Tub Pack of 250g, 450g or 900g you purchase, you win an instant gift and also get the chance to nominate a disadvantaged family that you believe will greatly benefit from financial assistance using a code provided on the Twin Tub Pack.

At the end of the Blue Band Twin Tub Pack promo, 100 disadvantages families across Nigeria would have benefitted from the cash relief which will go a long way in aiding the nourishment and wellbeing of their children and families.

Speaking on the initiative, the Brand Manager, Blue Band Nigeria, Titilope Reju, “We thought it was important to involve our consumers in this impactful initiative as we know they are also concerned about families, friends and loved ones who have been impacted by the pandemic. We stand as one with every family who has been impacted during the pandemic and need support to care for their kids. We are therefore challenging our consumers and presenting them with an opportunity to make a difference and ultimately be part of promoting the ‘Spreading Smiles’ campaign.”

This campaign stays true to the Blue Band objective of helping parents grow healthy and happy kids, a promise it has kept for over 70 years in Nigeria with its specially formulated, great tasting, nutritious products.

Blue Band Twin Tub Pack is spreading smiles and giving 100 families N5,000,000!

