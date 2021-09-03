Betty Irabor, Adenike recall battle with depression, cancer at Mamador August Women Meeting

Pulse Nigeria

Betty opened up about her eight-year long battle with depression and encouraged women to prioritise their mental health and wellbeing even as they chase their dreams; Adenike shared her struggle as an undergraduate fighting cancer while studying law at the university. Although she lost her left limb to the disease, she was empowered by the resolve to succeed in spite of the new reality she was thrown into, to achieve her desire in life.

Ify, a trained lawyer now food blogger and owner of Ify’s Kitchen encouraged the audience to always search for what makes them happy and deliberately follow them as she ditched the black gown and wig for the white jacket and toque (chef’s hat); Ngozi, a household name in Nollywood, admonished women to find their niche and build on it for lifelong fulfilment.

In a keynote address, Head of Marketing at PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo, described the initiative as “a platform that will enable women from all walks of life and social class and ethnic backgrounds, discuss, share experiences, encourage, support and push each other to overcome barriers and limitations, discover their potential, see the endless and limitless possibilities of life and inspire one another to achieve fulfilment in their chosen endeavours.”

She added that “Mamador prides itself as the brand that brings more flavours to life, allowing women experience life outside of routines, motivating them to see life's limitless possibilities and empowering them to achieve fulfilment in their chosen endeavours.

"We are desired to make an impact; to start a process of change that will ultimately shape the transformation and empowerment of Nigerian women.”

The brand awarded scholarships to sixty women for Digital Marketing and Product Management Masterclass, with support from Utiva and Simon Page. Female entrepreneurs also got appliances and equipment to upscale their businesses.

Mamador is produced by PZ Wilmar Limited, a joint venture between PZ Cussons and Wilmar International. Its products include, Mamador cooking oil, Mamador seasoning cubes and Mamador spread for bread.