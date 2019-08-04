The awards presented to the brand by ICT Watch Magazine, organizers of Africa Digital Award and Nigeria ICT Impact CEO Forum, recognizes VDT Communications as a prominent industry player that has consistently distinguished itself in providing high-quality broadband internet and excellent customer service to numerous organizations over the years.

The MD/CEO, Biodun Omoniyi was awarded Broadband Personality of the Year for his dexterity and adept leadership, guiding the company over the years from a one-branch office to a nationwide multi-branch entity. providing premium quality broadband communications service in Nigeria.

Biodun Omoniyi founded and served as the pioneer Managing Director of Bitcom Systems Limited (a System integration company, established in 1989), from where he moved to establish VDT Communications Limited in 2001, to focus mainly on providing Broadband Communications Service to the growing data-centric financial sector of the Nigerian economy.

He has since lead the growth of VDT through his dynamic management style from the then one branch office to the multi-branch entity it is today; providing broadband services to numerous customers in the Banking and Financial services sector, Logistics and Manufacturing, Public and Government sectors, FMCG, Oil and Gas, Health, Hospitality etc.

These awards are as a result of the impact the company has made over the years through its tenacious drive in upholding service quality at the core of its business while delivering premium value with impeccable customer support.

VDT also launched Advanced 4G Lte internet service providing affordable, high speed internet to homes and offices. The service is deployed with the latest form of transmission equipment ensuring customers are able to enjoy the best internet experience at home or in the office.

Marketing and Communications

VDT Communications LTD

This is a featured post.