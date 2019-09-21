The brand has at various times shown that it has gone beyond providing smartphones to creating an enabling environment that encourages its consumers and society as a whole to reach their full potentials.

The brand has done this through several CSR activities and partnerships for social causes.

At the recently held ACADAFEST, a concert put together by ScholarX and iManage, organizations, celebrities and the general public came together to sponsor 20 deserving students through university. TECNO NIGERIA, through its PR and Strategic Partnership Manager Jesse Oguntimehin, announced that TECNO is sponsoring 3 of the 20 students for the duration of their university education to the tune of 400,000 Naira each per student.

According to him ‘At TECNO, we have carried out various social activities such as our Give the Nigerian Child A Future initiative– where we visited selected schools around the country to empower bright students, awarding them scholarships for their academic excellence. We also provided pupils within these schools educational materials to ease their learning journey. There was also the annual Light Up Your Dream competition where we rewarded 2 young Nigerian Entrepreneurs with 1 Million Naira each to grow their businesses’

He also added that this year as always TECNO has taken into consideration its sense of nuture, which accounts for the brand’s collaboration with the oraganizers for the maiden edition of the ACADAFEST – where it awarded three Nigerian students scholarships reiterating the commitment to the development of the Nigerian society.

ACADAFEST 2019: Raising 10m naira for 20 tertiary institution students as Johnny Drille & Waje thrill crowd

Aside from the fund raiser, attendees were thrilled to the charming voices of top Nigerian musical acts such as: WAJE, The Cavemen, Johnny Drille, Bez and Show Dem Camp who all performed from their collection of hit songs to the entertainment of the crowd.

Guests at the event also had the opportunity to experience the recently released Camon 12 Series at the TECNO experience centre set up at the venue. There were also giveaways held with 7 lucky guests winning TECNO gifts and smartphones.

Here are pictures from the event that you might have missed:

ACADAFEST 2019: Raising 10m naira for 20 tertiary institution students as Johnny Drille & Waje thrill crowd

ACADAFEST 2019: Raising 10m naira for 20 tertiary institution students as Johnny Drille & Waje thrill crowd

ACADAFEST 2019: Raising 10m naira for 20 tertiary institution students as Johnny Drille & Waje thrill crowd

ACADAFEST 2019: Raising 10m naira for 20 tertiary institution students as Johnny Drille & Waje thrill crowd

ACADAFEST 2019: Raising 10m naira for 20 tertiary institution students as Johnny Drille & Waje thrill crowd

ACADAFEST 2019: Raising 10m naira for 20 tertiary institution students as Johnny Drille & Waje thrill crowd

ACADAFEST 2019: Raising 10m naira for 20 tertiary institution students as Johnny Drille & Waje thrill crowd

For updates on the brand, you can follow all of TECNO Nigeria’s social media handles - @TECNOMobileNigeria On Facebook, @tecnomobileng on Instagram, and @TECNOMobileNG on Twitter.

This is a featured post.