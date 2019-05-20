A closer look at the HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019: Faux leather design, dewdrop display and camera

HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 features the all-new Dewdrop display, a unique design with faux-leather back, better camera, and many more premium features, all for a phone that is priced at just NGN 43900.

Design

The HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 comes in three elegant colors with designs that stand out from the competition - Amber Brown, Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black. The Amber Brown edition features an interesting and unique appearance that gives it a leather-like look which is also anti-fingerprint. The Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black edition of the HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 are designed with fine reflective particles that reveals a myriad of colors upon contact with light giving them a glittering appearance in the hands.

Dewdrop Display

The trendy Dewdrop Display is also one of the features of the HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019. The 6.09" Dewdrop Display together with a much smaller notch makes for a more innovative tech feel as well as a more immersive viewing experience. The Dewdrop Display also offers a new type of human-machine interaction with full-screen gestures, designed to leverage the advantage of a larger display area making navigation easier. Swiping up from the bottom edge of the phone takes you to the Home screen. Swiping from the left or right edge to the center brings back the previous screen.

13MP Rear Camera

The HUAWEI Y6 2019’s 13MP rear camera ensures crystal-clear image quality with its high resolution, as well as incredible light sensitivity with its f/1.8 aperture. Due to the high aperture, 50% more light can be let in, compared to the competition. More light means substantially improved picture quality. The rear cameras has an impressive performance even in dark and low light environments, with significantly better focusing, noise reduction, clarity, and brightness performances.

Additionally, the HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 features biometric security technology like fingerprint sensor, which allows users to unlock the device in less than 0.37 seconds and Face ID unlock, allowing users unlock their phones easily by identifying their faces. It also runs the latest Android version Pie on Huawei’s EMUI 9 and is available at the Huawei Store, on Jumia and Leading Retailers Nationwide.

