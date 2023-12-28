33-year-old man in court over alleged theft of iron clips worth ₦460,000

George, whose address is not provided is facing a charge of stealing to which he pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at Kawo area of Kaduna on December 23.

Leo alleged that the defendant and two others at large stole 150 pieces of iron clips from a construction site in Kawo in Kaduna metropolis, belonging to one Johnson Raymond worth ₦460,000.