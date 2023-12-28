33-year-old man in court over alleged theft of iron clips worth ₦460,000
The defendant and 2 others stole 150 pieces of iron clips from a construction site in Kaduna metropolis.
George, whose address is not provided is facing a charge of stealing to which he pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at Kawo area of Kaduna on December 23.
Leo alleged that the defendant and two others at large stole 150 pieces of iron clips from a construction site in Kawo in Kaduna metropolis, belonging to one Johnson Raymond worth ₦460,000.
According to him, the offence contravened the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, 2017. The trial judge, Ibrahim Emmanuel granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦200, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until January 27 for hearing.
