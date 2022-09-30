22 persons arrested over RTEAN clash in Lagos

Hundeyin said that the situation had been brought under control as more patrol teams were deployed to the area.

He explained that all the suspects had been transferred to the police headquarters for screening.

Hundeyin, however, said that no life was lost, contrary to claims in some quarters.

NAN reports that several people sustained injuries during the clash at Iyana-Iba, Ojo Local Government Area of the state, on Wednesday.

NAN gathered that the crisis erupted over control of the new park created Under the Bridge at Iyana-Oba, Ojo area.