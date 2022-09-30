RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

22 persons arrested over RTEAN clash in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police have arrested 22 persons following violent clashes by some members of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Lagos.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.
The spokesman of the police, Lagos state command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on Thursday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Hundeyin said that the situation had been brought under control as more patrol teams were deployed to the area.

He explained that all the suspects had been transferred to the police headquarters for screening.

Hundeyin, however, said that no life was lost, contrary to claims in some quarters.

NAN reports that several people sustained injuries during the clash at Iyana-Iba, Ojo Local Government Area of the state, on Wednesday.

NAN gathered that the crisis erupted over control of the new park created Under the Bridge at Iyana-Oba, Ojo area.

Commercial activities, including bus operators, in the area were grounded while the violence lasted.

