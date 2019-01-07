The Police on Monday arraigned 11 persons in a Kubwa, Abuja for allegedly dispossessing one Blessing Jimoh of her two cell phones valued N115,000.

The accused are Monday Obiekwe, Obinna Ezunna, Francis Enbonu, Amarachi Edason, Elijah Ude, Tobi Iwasumi, Jeremiah Luka, ThankGod Aneke, Benjamin Yevem, Femi Tajudeen and Abraham Kelvin.

They are being tried for criminal conspiracy, assault, public nuisance and extortion.

The Prosecutor, John Okpa told the court that the accused conspired, acted in a manner without provocation and attacked Blessing on Nov. 14.

He said that the offence contravened Sections 97, 265, 183 and 292 of the Penal Code.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Ibrahim Balarabe granted the accused N100, 000 bail each with two sureties each, who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Balarabe adjourned the matter until Feb.4, for hearing.