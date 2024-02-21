ADVERTISEMENT
Zookeeper mauled to death by lion was rescuing female colleague

Ima Elijah

A committee will be formed to investigate the incident, with representation from Olawuyi's union.

this was revealed by Wole Odewumi, the Chairman of the OAU branch of the National Association of Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU), on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

Odewumi disclosed to journalists that the zoological garden has been shut down by the institution's management following the unfortunate incident.

According to a statement by the OAU spokesperson, Abiodun Olarewaju, issued on Monday, February 19, Olawuyi was mauled to death by a male lion.

Elaborating further, Odewumi explained that Olawuyi intervened to free a woman who was first attacked by the lion, assuming that the lion would recognise him.

However, this intervention seemed to infuriate the animal, leading it to attack Olawuyi instead.

Tragically, Olawuyi passed away before he could receive medical assistance after being freed from the lion's grip. The woman who was also attacked is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

A mourning procession was held on Tuesday in honour of Olawuyi, and the university's management met with his family to offer support and assistance.

The zoo has been officially locked up, and the management has initiated necessary actions to address the situation. A committee will be formed to investigate the incident, with representation from Olawuyi's union.

