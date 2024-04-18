ADVERTISEMENT
Yusuf to provide foreign scholarships for indigenes to honour Aminu Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yusuf described Aminu Kano as a nationalist and activist who fought to uplift and uphold the fundamental rights of the common people.

Mallam Aminu Kano [Freedom Radio Nigeria]
Mallam Aminu Kano [Freedom Radio Nigeria]

Yusuf spoke in Kano on Wednesday night during a symposium to mark the 41st anniversary of Malam Aminu Kano’s death. He was represented at the event, 22nd in the series, by the Commissioner for Information, Baba Dantiye.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Aminu Kano was born on August 9, 1920 and died on April 17, 1983. He was a famous teacher and politician, who founded the People’s Redemption Party.

Yusuf described Aminu Kano as a nationalist and activist who fought to uplift and uphold the fundamental rights of the common people. He said Aminu Kano left a legacy of social justice, equality, sincerity of purpose, good governance, and the desire that every child should be educated.

Yusuf said his administration was following that footstep by prioritising education as demonstrated in the huge allocation to the sector in the 2024 budget. He said his administration was also providing foreign scholarships to Kano State indigenes.

Yusuf expressed his government’s readiness to embrace ideas, advice, and recommendations that would enhance the well-being of the people of the state.

He commended the Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Studies, Bayero University, for the annual symposium. Among the speakers during the occasion were the Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Prof. Sagir Abbas, representative of the Emir of Kano, Wakilin Arewa, and Alhaji Faruk Yola.

Prof. Williams Fawole, Sen. Shehu Sani, and Dr Abubakar Umar led a discussion on the topic “Democracy or ‘Courtocracy’: The Travail of Nigeria’s Electoral Process in the Fourth Republic.”

